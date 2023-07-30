What's the Kennection? #73
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. At what L.A. attraction could you experience Jurassic World: The Ride, Minion Mayhem, and Moe’s Tavern?
UNIVERSAL STUDIOS
2. What London site is usually assumed to be the “wooden O” referred to in Shakespeare’s prologue to Henry V?
THE GLOBE THEATRE
3. The Mouseion complex was the home of what ancient institution, home to nearly half a million papyrus scrolls?
THE LIBRARY OF ALEXANDRIA
4. What building, home to the German federal parliament, was the site of the nation’s reunification ceremony on October 3, 1990?
THE REICHSTAG
5. In his famous 1831 novel set there, what landmark did Victor Hugo call “a vast symphony in stone”?
NOTRE DAME
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->