What's the Kennection? #74
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. What sport’s first goaltending rule was passed in 1944, targeting the play of George Mikan?
BASKETBALL
2. Hoki and swordfish are “deciduous” fish, meaning they are born with, but shed with age, what structures?
SCALES
3. David Grann’s book Killers of the Flower Moon, about the Osage murders of the 1920s, describes “the birth of” what government agency?
THE FBI
4. The most common model for internet communication links “clients” to one centralized computer or program called what?
A SERVER
5. What kind of watercraft was depicted on the tail of the “voyageur” dollar coin minted in Canada from 1935 to 1986?
A CANOE
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->