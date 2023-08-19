What's the Kennection? #76
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. Mahler’s second symphony is nicknamed for what event, which happens to Jesus in Matthew chapter 28?
— — — — — — — — — — — —
2. What’s the first word of the U.S. Constitution?
— —
3. What 1978 Kenny Rogers hit takes place “On a warm summer’s evening on a train bound for nowhere”?
— — — // — — — — — — —
4. Freud said he discovered the Oedipus complex in studying the rivalry—Freud called it the “ancient strife”—between what two groups?
— — — — — — — // — — — // — — — —
5. In Henry Lee’s famous eulogy, he called George Washington “first in” what two arenas, as well as “in the hearts of his countryman”?
— — — // — — — // — — — — —
