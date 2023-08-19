What's the Kennection? #76
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. Mahler’s second symphony is nicknamed for what event, which happens to Jesus in Matthew chapter 28?
RESURRECTION
2. What’s the first word of the U.S. Constitution?
WE
3. What 1978 Kenny Rogers hit takes place “On a warm summer’s evening on a train bound for nowhere”?
“THE GAMBLER”
4. Freud said he discovered the Oedipus complex in studying the rivalry—Freud called it the “ancient strife”—between what two groups?
FATHERS AND SONS
5. In Henry Lee’s famous eulogy, he called George Washington “first in” what two arenas, as well as “in the hearts of his countryman”?
WAR AND PEACE
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->