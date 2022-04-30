What's the Kennection? #8
1. What was the name of Queen Victoria’s prince consort, today memorialized in London by an arts museum and a concert hall?
ALBERT
2. What slang word for “cool” or “good,” coined by Vince Vaughn while shooting Rudy, caught on after its use in the movie Swingers?
MONEY
3. “Hazzan” is another term for what member of the Jewish clergy, whose singing leads the prayers in synagogues?
CANTOR
4. What was Samuel Beckett’s first published novel, which shares its name with the most common surname in his native Ireland?
MURPHY
5. What guitar company’s twelve-string 360 model was made famous by ‘60s rockers like George Harrison and Roger McGuinn?
RICKENBACKER
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->