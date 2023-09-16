What’s the Kennection? #80
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What was the nickname of Maria Ann Smith, who cultivated a new variety of green apple on her Australian farm in the 1860s?
— — — — — —
2. Due to their insectoid appearance, what do the soldiers in Starship Troopers call the Arachnids, their enemy opponents?
— — — —
3. The astringent leaves of what shrub provide the active ingredient for Tucks medicated cooling pads?
— — — — — // — — — — —
4. The “greater“ species of what bird, a type of cuckoo that rarely flies, is the state bird of New Mexico?
— — — — — — — — — —
5. What title donkey finds a “Magic Pebble” in William Steig’s classic children’s book?
— — — — — — — — —
