What’s the Kennection? #80

By Ken Jennings

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  What was the nickname of Maria Ann Smith, who cultivated a new variety of green apple on her Australian farm in the 1860s? 

— — — — — —

2.  Due to their insectoid appearance, what do the soldiers in Starship Troopers call the Arachnids, their enemy opponents?

— — — —

3.  The astringent leaves of what shrub provide the active ingredient for Tucks medicated cooling pads?

— — — — — // — — — — —

4.  The “greater“ species of what bird, a type of cuckoo that rarely flies, is the state bird of New Mexico?

— — — — — — — — — —

5.  What title donkey finds a “Magic Pebble” in William Steig’s classic children’s book?  

— — — — — — — — —

