What’s the Kennection? #80
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. What was the nickname of Maria Ann Smith, who cultivated a new variety of green apple on her Australian farm in the 1860s?
GRANNY
2. Due to their insectoid appearance, what do the soldiers in Starship Troopers call the Arachnids, their enemy opponents?
BUGS
3. The astringent leaves of what shrub provide the active ingredient for Tucks medicated cooling pads?
WITCH HAZEL
4. The “greater” species of what bird, a type of cuckoo that rarely flies, is the state bird of New Mexico?
ROADRUNNER
5. What title donkey finds a “Magic Pebble” in William Steig’s classic children’s book?
SYLVESTER
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->