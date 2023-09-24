What’s the Kennection? #81
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. Who starred in movies like Sun Valley Serenade and Thin Ice after retiring from amateur figure skating in 1936?
— — — — — // — — — — —
2. What adventurer named one of his rafts after an Incan sun god and two more rafts after an Egyptian sun god?
— — — — // — — — — — — — — —
3. After an 1892 walk, what painter wrote in his diary, “I sensed an infinite scream passing through nature”?
— — — — — — // — — — — —
4. What creator of Hedda Gabler and Peer Gynt is the second most performed playwright in the world, after Shakespeare?
— — — — — — // — — — — —
5. In 1910, who sent his rival Robert Scott this telegram: “Beg to inform you Fram proceeding Antarctic”?
— — — — — // — — — — — — — —
ANSWERS ----->