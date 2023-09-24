What’s the Kennection? #81
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. Who starred in movies like Sun Valley Serenade and Thin Ice after retiring from amateur figure skating in 1936?
SONJA HENIE
2. What adventurer named one of his rafts after an Incan sun god and two more rafts after an Egyptian sun god?
THOR HEYERDAHL
3. After an 1892 walk, what painter wrote in his diary, “I sensed an infinite scream passing through nature”?
EDVARD MUNCH
4. What creator of Hedda Gabler and Peer Gynt is the second most performed playwright in the world, after Shakespeare?
HENRIK IBSEN
5. In 1910, who sent his rival Robert Scott this telegram: “Beg to inform you Fram proceeding Antarctic”?
ROALD AMUNDSEN
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->