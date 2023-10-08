Mental Floss

What’s the Kennection? #83

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.

By Ken Jennings

1.  The Troggs, the Kingsmen, and MC5 were American bands that played a ragged style of rock named for what part of a house? 

— — — — — —

2.  In 1912, Polish biochemist Casimir Funk coined what new compound word for a necessary micronutrient like niacin and thiamine? 

— — — — — — —

3.  What rank is the French sailor Verguennes in the title of John Fowles’s 1969 novel about the fate of his “Woman”?       

— — — — — — — — — —

4.  The quagga, extinct since 1883, was a type of what African animal?  

— — — — —

5. What kind of juice can be used to mix a Caesar cocktail in Canada and a vampiro cocktail in Mexico? 

— — — — — —

ANSWERS ----->

