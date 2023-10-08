What’s the Kennection? #83
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. The Troggs, the Kingsmen, and MC5 were American bands that played a ragged style of rock named for what part of a house?
— — — — — —
2. In 1912, Polish biochemist Casimir Funk coined what new compound word for a necessary micronutrient like niacin and thiamine?
— — — — — — —
3. What rank is the French sailor Verguennes in the title of John Fowles’s 1969 novel about the fate of his “Woman”?
— — — — — — — — — —
4. The quagga, extinct since 1883, was a type of what African animal?
— — — — —
5. What kind of juice can be used to mix a Caesar cocktail in Canada and a vampiro cocktail in Mexico?
— — — — — —
