What’s the Kennection? #83
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. The Troggs, the Kingsmen, and MC5 were American bands that played a ragged style of rock named for what part of a house?
GARAGE
2. In 1912, Polish biochemist Casimir Funk coined what new compound word for a necessary micronutrient like niacin and thiamine?
VITAMIN
3. What rank is the French sailor Verguennes in the title of John Fowles’s 1969 novel about the fate of his “Woman”?
LIEUTENANT
4. The quagga, extinct since 1883, was a type of what African animal?
ZEBRA
5. What kind of juice can be used to mix a Caesar cocktail in Canada and a vampiro cocktail in Mexico?
TOMATO
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->