What’s the Kennection? #84

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.

By Ken Jennings


Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.   What kind of creature can a lycanthrope transform into? 

— — — —

2.  What medieval occupation—an itinerant household repairman—was sometimes also used as a derogatory name for Irish Travelers?  

— — — — — —

3.  What American arts and crafts store chain used the advertising slogan “Where Creativity Happens”?  

— — — — — — — —

4.  In 1941, the E. W. Scripps Company took over America’s largest competition testing students on what skill?  

— — — — — — — —

5.  What Shakespearean king calls his ungrateful daughter Goneril “more hideous … than the sea-monster”?  

— — — —

ANSWERS ----->

