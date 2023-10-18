What’s the Kennection? #84
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What kind of creature can a lycanthrope transform into?
— — — —
2. What medieval occupation—an itinerant household repairman—was sometimes also used as a derogatory name for Irish Travelers?
— — — — — —
3. What American arts and crafts store chain used the advertising slogan “Where Creativity Happens”?
— — — — — — — —
4. In 1941, the E. W. Scripps Company took over America’s largest competition testing students on what skill?
— — — — — — — —
5. What Shakespearean king calls his ungrateful daughter Goneril “more hideous … than the sea-monster”?
— — — —
ANSWERS ----->