What’s the Kennection? #84
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. What kind of creature can a lycanthrope transform into?
WOLF
2. What medieval occupation—an itinerant household repairman—was sometimes also used as a derogatory name for Irish Travelers?
TINKER
3. What American arts and crafts store chain used the advertising slogan “Where Creativity Happens”?
MICHAELS
4. In 1941, the E. W. Scripps Company took over America’s largest competition testing students on what skill?
SPELLING
5. What Shakespearean king calls his ungrateful daughter Goneril “more hideous…than the sea-monster”?
LEAR
