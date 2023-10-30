What’s the Kennection? #86
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. Bach wrote “St. John” and “St. Matthew” versions of what type of music, an oratorio composed for Good Friday worship?
2. What silly-sounding name was used for elaborate, decorative outbuildings on 18th-century estates, like the pagoda at London’s Kew Gardens?
3. What militant 12th-century Muslim sect was introduced to Europe by the crusaders, who derived their name from their use of hashish?
4. What does the ‘C’ stand for in business abbreviations like LLC?
5. What throat-slitting London barber first appeared in a 1846 “penny dreadful” series called A String of Pearls?
