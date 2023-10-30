What’s the Kennection? #86
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. Bach wrote “St. John” and “St. Matthew” versions of what type of music, an oratorio composed for Good Friday worship?
PASSION
2. What silly-sounding name was used for elaborate, decorative outbuildings on 18th-century estates, like the pagoda at London’s Kew Gardens?
FOLLIES
3. What militant 12th-century Muslim sect was introduced to Europe by the crusaders, who derived their name from their use of hashish?
ASSASSINS
4. What does the ‘C’ stand for in business abbreviations like LLC?
COMPANY
5. What throat-slitting London barber first appeared in a 1846 “penny dreadful” series called A String of Pearls?
SWEENEY TODD
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->