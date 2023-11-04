Mental Floss

What’s the Kennection? #87

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.

By Ken Jennings

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 3
Next

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  What brand of Scotch takes its name from a daringly short skirt worn in Robert Burns’ poem “Tam o’ Shanter”?

— — — — — // — — — —

2.  What’s the molecular formula for oxygen gas?

— —

3.  What Toronto newspaper merged with The Mail and Empire in 1939 to form what is today Canada’s most read daily?

— — — // — — — — —

4.  In what rom-com did Julia Roberts play an Oscar winner one year before winning her own Oscar for Erin Brockovich?

— — — — — — — // — — — —

5.  On what record would you find the appropriately named “The End,” the only Beatles song on which Ringo plays a drum solo? 

— — — — — // — — — —

ANSWERS ----->

Home/KENNECTIONS