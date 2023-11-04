What’s the Kennection? #87
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What brand of Scotch takes its name from a daringly short skirt worn in Robert Burns’ poem “Tam o’ Shanter”?
— — — — — // — — — —
2. What’s the molecular formula for oxygen gas?
— —
3. What Toronto newspaper merged with The Mail and Empire in 1939 to form what is today Canada’s most read daily?
— — — // — — — — —
4. In what rom-com did Julia Roberts play an Oscar winner one year before winning her own Oscar for Erin Brockovich?
— — — — — — — // — — — —
5. On what record would you find the appropriately named “The End,” the only Beatles song on which Ringo plays a drum solo?
— — — — — // — — — —
