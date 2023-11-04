What’s the Kennection? #87
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. What brand of Scotch takes its name from a daringly short skirt worn in Robert Burns’ poem “Tam o’ Shanter”?
CUTTY SARK
2. What’s the molecular formula for oxygen gas?
O2
3. What Toronto newspaper merged with The Mail and Empire in 1939 to form what is today Canada’s most read daily?
THE GLOBE
4. In what rom-com did Julia Roberts play an Oscar winner one year before winning her own Oscar for Erin Brockovich?
NOTTING HILL
5. On what record would you find the appropriately named “The End,” the only Beatles song on which Ringo plays a drum solo?
ABBEY ROAD
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->