What’s the Kennection? #88
By Ken Jennings
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What personification of America was called “the Gem of the Ocean” in a popular patriotic song of the 19th century?
— — — — — — — —
2. A 2020 study blamed what large ground squirrel—not the rat—as the cause of the “Black Death” in Europe?
— — — — — —
3. What symbol can be doubled or even tripled to rank the most difficult levels of ski trail?
— — — — — // — — — — — — —
4. What region of southern Argentina and Chile was said by early writers to be named for the “big-footed giants” who lived there?
— — — — — — — — —
5. Only six expeditions have ever climbed the Hornbein Couloir on which treacherous side of Mount Everest?
— — — // — — — — — // — — — —
ANSWERS ----->