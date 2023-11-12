What’s the Kennection? #88
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. What personification of America was called “the Gem of the Ocean” in a popular patriotic song of the 19th century?
COLUMBIA
2. A 2020 study blamed what large ground squirrel—not the rat—as the cause of the “Black Death” in Europe?
MARMOT
3. What symbol can be doubled or even tripled to rank the most difficult levels of ski trail?
BLACK DIAMOND
4. What region of southern Argentina and Chile was said by early writers to be named for the “big-footed giants” who lived there?
PATAGONIA
5. Only six expeditions have ever climbed the Hornbein Couloir on which treacherous side of Mount Everest?
THE NORTH FACE
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->