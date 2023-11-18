What’s the Kennection? #89
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. Marshall McLuhan’s book The Medium is the Massage got its title from a typo, as the original quote used what word instead?
MESSAGE
2. In 2022, the U.S. Department of Health announced that it no longer recommended taking what daily to prevent heart attacks?
ASPIRIN
3. What venerable cola was originally called “Brad’s Drink” before an 1898 name change?
PEPSI
4. Topeka inventor George Brooks received the first patent for using sheets of what material to make bulletin boards?
CORK
5. In 2019, Will Smith commented he was bringing a 1990s “hip-hop flavor” to playing what Disney character?
GENIE
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->