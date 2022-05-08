What's the Kennection? #9
1. What HBO TV show ended in 2017 with Hannah Horvath breastfeeding her baby son Grover?
GIRLS
2. What’s the Babylonian name of the biblical character Hananiah, thrown with Meshach and Abednego into a fiery furnace?
SHADRACH
3. Who borrowed a mare named Brown Beauty from the Larkin family of Boston on April 18, 1775?
PAUL REVERE
4. What small metal figurine, an Asian tourist souvenir of the 19th century, was immortalized in an idiom about freezing cold weather?
BRASS MONKEY
5. What 2014 Schwarzenegger movie updated Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None to a modern drug cartel raid?
SABOTAGE
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION? ----->