What’s the Kennection? #92
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. What insects sometimes “milk” aphids for the sugary honeydew their anuses excrete?
ANTS
2. SNL’s Al Franken once said, “You can’t do a 90-minute live comedy show week after week without doing” what drug?
COCAINE
3. What dance troupe’s famed Christmas show began in December 1933, with costumes designed by a young Vincente Minnelli?
THE ROCKETTES
4. Plato’s Republic, like his Apology, Symposium, and Crito, are written in a literary genre known as the Socratic what?
DIALOGUE
5. The U.S. Army’s famed “Big Red One” is so called because it’s the 1st numbered division of what kind of personnel?
INFANTRY
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->