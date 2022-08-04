Save Up To Half Off During The Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale
Looking to create the kitchen of your dreams? It's more within reach during the Le Creuset Factory to Table sale, which just kicked off online. Now for a limited time, you can score top-tier cookware and save more at the same time. Sounds like a big win to us!
Specifically, you can get up to half off a variety of Le Creuset bestsellers, from classic saucepans (save $60) and oblong skillet grills (save $80) to Moroccan tagines (save $80) and paella pans (save $115). In fact, prices start at just $6 for everyday essentials, like these Bijou medium spatulas.
During this limited-time event, you'll find Black Friday-esque deep discounts on just about everything for your kitchen. Shop the deals below:
1. Classic Oval Dutch Oven; $265 (was $380)
Want professional quality cookware on the cheap? The Le Creuset classic oval Dutch oven is currently on sale for $265, which is $115 off its usual $380 list price—that means you'll net 30 percent off in overall savings. Individually crafted from enameled cast iron and porcelain, the classic oval Dutch oven is great for everyday cooking at home and can handle roasting, baking, frying, slow-cooking, braising, and more, but it’s even stylish enough for serving too. As a perk, it's large enough at five quarts to cook whole chickens, large cuts of meat, and even bread. You can choose from three colors: cerise, flame, and oyster.
Buy it: Le Creuset
2. Classic Skillet; From $90 (was $130-$210)
Marked down to $90 from $130, the Le Creuset classic skillet is ideal for searing, sauteing, and stir-frying at home. This is courtesy of its black satin enameled cast-iron construction, which keeps its surface hotter and more consistent than traditional raw cast iron. It’s also easier to clean, effectively nonstick, and doesn’t require constant seasoning after use. Want something bigger? The 10 1/4 inch version is on sale for $145, or $65 off its $210 regular price. Both come in five colors, including cerise, marseille, turquoise, and more.
Buy it: Le Creuset
3. Soup Pot with Glass Lid; $260 (was $435)
At 7.5 quarts, the Le Creuset Soup Pot with Glass Lid—which is discounted from $435 to $260 for $175 off—is enameled cast iron cookware that’s perfect for making soups, one pot meals, stews, and more. It’s designed to go from stove to table, while it comes with a glass lid to keep an eye on what’s simmering inside. It comes in seven colors, including cerise, soleil, cobalt, oyster, and other selections.
Buy it: Le Creuset
Want more? Check out all of the deals during the Le Creuset Factory to Table sale here.