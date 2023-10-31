‘Lyrically Correct’: Put Your Hip-Hop and R&B Knowledge to the Test With This Y2K Music Trivia Game
In this game, a great memory will serve you better than a great voice (but both are appreciated).
If you’re a walking, talking catalog of R&B and hip-hop songs from the ’90s and 2000s, you might find a regular trivia night a little lacking. Sure, there could be a “name that tune” category, and maybe a couple tunes fall in your wheelhouse.
But even in that best-case scenario, you may entertain dreams of a trivia game that lets you flex the full extent of your expertise. Lyrically Correct is that game.
The rules are simple: Players split into two teams, and a player from one team reads trivia questions to a player from the other team. The respondent has 60 seconds to answer as many questions as they can, and they earn one point for each correct answer. There’s a twist, though: Once during each turn, anyone from the question-reading team can issue a challenge card. The timer stops, and the respondents’ team has 30 seconds to answer the question on the challenge card. If they get it right, they get three points. If they fail, the other team gets three points.
The name of the game tells you everything you need to know about what kind of questions you’ll encounter—they’re all about identifying the correct lyrics in a song. But it’s not quite as straightforward as it sounds: You can’t count on being told the name of the song. One multiple choice question, for example, just asks “How long did Mary J. Blige sacrifice?” (The answer’s in the second verse of her song “Not Gon’ Cry.”)
Lyrically Correct is the brainchild of two married couples who love a good game night: Dee (CEO) and Tiffany (COO), and Juelz (vice president) and Nikki (executive administrator). The 1990s and 2000s hip-hop and R&B edition debuted in September 2020, and the team has since launched a few other versions that focus on other music genres—including Revival: The Gospel Edition ($24), an Oldies But Goodies Edition ($25), and an 80’s Mixtape Edition ($25).
For hip-hop and R&B fans, don’t worry about breezing through the original version ($24) too quickly: There’s an expansion pack available for $14, too.