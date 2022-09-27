The MCU’s New ‘Blade’ Movie Is Looking for Extras in Cleveland
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well known for shooting a lot of its content in and around Atlanta. But Cleveland has hosted its fair share of Marvel heroes and villains, too—most notably in 2012’s The Avengers, which used the city as a faux Manhattan for its climactic Battle of New York.
Now, Ohio’s lakeside metropolis will serve as the backdrop for scenes in the MCU’s upcoming Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali. And as WKYC reports, casting directors are currently calling for extras. All adults between ages 18 and 100 are welcome to apply, provided that they’re legally allowed to work in the U.S. (They plan to cast children, too, but haven’t released the details yet.)
The shoot dates are Monday, November 14 through Tuesday, November 22, though not everyone is guaranteed to be booked for all of them. The gig pays $92 per day, with an additional overtime rate if you surpass eight hours—which it seems like you probably will. According to the listing via Angela Boehm Casting, shoots last approximately 10 to 12 hours. You’ll also need to be available for a costume fitting (which pays an extra $23) sometime between Friday, October 14 and Friday, November 4; and the production requires everyone to take a COVID test (which pays $50) within two days of any fitting or shoot date.
As for what kind of costume you’d be wearing or what kind of role you’d be playing, that remains to be seen. The film has a director (Mogul Mowgli’s Bassam Tariq); a screenwriter (Stacy Osei-Kuffour of Watchmen fame); at least some of a cast (including Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre); and a release date (Friday, November 3, 2023). But despite all that, Marvel has yet to reveal anything about the movie itself. That said, the casting call does mention that Blade “takes place in a past time period,” and specifies that hairdos, facial hair, eyebrows, and other appearance-related minutiae are very specific. (For example, men apparently didn’t shave their heads during whatever “past time period” in which the movie is set.) Some extras may also be asked to drive the production’s “stick-shift, older vintage cars.”
In addition to asking for some personal information and sizing details, the application also requires you to submit a headshot and full-body photo. Find out more about applying here.
[h/t WKYC]