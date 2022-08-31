Love Mental Floss? Right Now You Can Get Merch From Our Store Vault for Half Off
Love Mental Floss? Good—so do we! Whether you’re here for our old-timey slang lists or royal history rundowns (or you’re just a really big fan of trucks), we couldn’t be happier that you ventured over to our weird and wonderful little corner of the internet. Now, to share our thanks, we’re hosting a big Labor Day sale that will give you a chance to save big on classic products from the Mental Floss Store Vault.
Starting Wednesday, August 31, you can take 50 percent off select merchandise from the Vault when you use the promotional code “VAULTSALE” at checkout. This offer, which is good through Tuesday, September 6 at 3 a.m. eastern standard time (EST), can help you score serious discounts on everything from books to board games, and even shower curtains.
You might be able to cross a few holiday gifts off your list while you’re at it. For history lovers, The Mental Floss History of the United States (originally $25) dives into the untold—but often hilarious—history of America, so your giftee is poised to slay during their next round of trivia. For folks who don’t appreciate the perks of being a wallflower, our Cocktail Party Cheat Sheets (originally $13) can help them life-hack their way into becoming the talk of every party. It’s loaded with dozens of surprising facts and anecdotes that are sure to impress a crowd, whether it’s at a client dinner, company retreat, or an awkward wedding.
There are also tons of family-friendly games to choose from too, like InWords (originally $25) and Mixed Nuts (originally $25), the latter of which prompts each player to separate fact from myth about a famous person or situation, with hilarity bound to ensue. And if you don’t mind that it’s technically unaccredited, you can even earn an MBA or medical school degree without ever taking out a single student loan thanks to the Degree in a Box game (originally $15).
Head on over to the Mental Floss Store to check out these and other great finds from the Vault, and be sure to use the promotional code “VAULTSALE” to get half off while the offer is still good.