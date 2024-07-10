7 Misconceptions About Olympic Sports
By Bethel Afful
During the Olympics, millions of people around the world tune into sports that they may barely think about otherwise. Naturally, this can lead to some confusion surrounding the rules and customs of each one.
Do swimmers in the middle lanes have a huge advantage over those on the outermost lanes? Are bikinis really mandatory for women’s beach volleyball players? Is ice dancing just pairs skating without the tricks?
On this latest episode of Misconceptions, we’re covering a handful of myths and misunderstandings about Olympic events—from why divers really shower after every dive to what will and won’t get you disqualified during a baton relay.
