The 10 Most Crowded Beaches in the U.S.
By Sam Hindman
As summer heats up, Americans everywhere pack their SPF and sunglasses to take on the dog days in style. Their destination of choice? The beach.
There’s no wonder these sandy spots are filling up, either. According to data from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, 2023 was the warmest year ever documented—and the heat isn’t expected to die down any time soon.
If you’re looking to embrace the summer swelter and hit the waves, take a look at which beaches are expecting the highest number of travelers in 2024.
This data, courtesy of the Sunshine State rental company Florida Panhandle, analyzed 450 of the most popular beach destinations in the U.S. to determine which 10 are the most frequently visited. Here’s what they uncovered:
Ranking
Beach
State
1
Waikiki Beach
Hawaii
2
Manatee Public Beach
Florida
3
Golden Gardens Park
Washington
4
Main Beach
California
5
Arroyo Burro County Beach Park
California
6
Mission Beach
California
7
Magic Sands
Hawaii
8
Moonlight State Beach
California
9
Silver Beach County Park
Michigan
10
Clearwater Beach
Florida
Unsurprisingly, the list was dominated by states like Hawaii, Florida, and California, which are all well-known seaside vacation destinations.
Take the results with a grain of salt (or, perhaps more appropriately, a grain of sand), as this data was based on one factor alone: reviews. Florida Panhandle compiled this list based on the number of times users on review sites complained of a beach’s busyness. These more popular spots likely aren’t places you’ll want to visit if you’re aiming for an afternoon of peace, quiet, and solitude.
But, if you’re someone who loves a good crowd, the above beaches may fit your travel needs. Be warned, though: You might have trouble finding that perfect tanning spot.