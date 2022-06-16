Mental Floss
REAL ESTATE

The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Every U.S. State

Michele Debczak
Bulgac/iStock via Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit

Though the overheated real estate market is gradually returning to normal, many prospective homeowners are still feeling the financial strain. House prices rose to record highs in 2021, and at the beginning of 2022, close to 6000 U.S. homes sold for at least $100,000 above the asking price. If browsing Zillow causes you stress, the list below may put things into perspective.

According to Point2Homes.com, these are the most expensive homes currently for sale in every U.S. state and Washington, D.C. The cheapest listing is located in Omaha, Nebraska, where the priciest home in the state will cost you $3 million. For that, you get five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a wine room, a wet bar, and a movie theater. Considering the cost of some of the properties on this list, that price feels like a steal.

California boasts the most expensive house listing in all 50 states. With 16 bedrooms and an ocean view, the $225 million Malibu property is as luxurious as the price tag suggests.

You can view the full ranking below. For real estate that makes these numbers seem affordable, take a look inside the world's most expensive private home here.

  1. $225,000,000 // 33550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, California
  2. $175,000,000 // 700 Meadow Lane, Southampton, New York
  3. $170,000,000 // 18 La Gorce Circle, Miami Beach, Florida
  4. $100,000,000 // 1730 Hwy 50, Glenbrook, Nevada
  5. $85,000,000 // 3858 Hunts Point Rd, Hunts Point, Washington
  6. $65,000,000 // 27280 NE Old Wolf Creek Road, Prineville, Oregon
  7. $60,000,000 // 450 Brickyard Road, Woodstock, Connecticut
  8. $59,500,000 // 9 Bay Dr, Lahaina, Hawaii
  9. $55,000,000 // 1650 McLain Flats Road, Aspen, Colorado
  10. $50,000,000 / 1304 Chickering Rd, Nashville, Tennesse
  11. $48,000,000 // 533 N Left Fork Hobble Creek Rd, Springville, Utah
  12. $45,000,000 // 1932 N Burling Street, Chicago, Illinois
  13. $45,000,000 // 12400 Cedar Street, Lake Travis, Texas
  14. $40,000,000 // 405 Delrey Road, Whitefish, Montana
  15. $39,000,000 // 41 Jefferson Avenue, Nantucket, Massachusetts
  16. $39,000,000 // 700 Bulls Neck Rd, McLean, Virginia
  17. $30,000,000 // 10285 W Youth Camp Road, Columbus, Indiana
  18. $28,000,000 // 20958 North 112th Street, Scottsdale, Arizona
  19. $27,500,000 // Zorro Ranch, Stanley, New Mexico
  20. $27,000,000 // 500 Walnut Street, Unit 2500-2600 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  21. $25,000,000 // 30 Bass Ct N, Whitesville, Kentucky
  22. $25,000,000 (tie) // 48 Rio Vista Dr, Alpine and 275 Indian Trail Drive, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey
  23. $24,900,000 // 1604 Winchester Rd, Annapolis, Maryland
  24. $20,000,000 // 2425 Foxhall Rd NW, Washington, D.C.
  25. $20,000,000 // 133 Flyway Drive, Kiawah Island, South Carolina
  26. $19,750,000 // 105 Camas Rd, Ketchum, Idaho
  27. $19,500,000 // 144 Springfield Point Rd, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
  28. $19,500,000 // 4428 Irish Heights Dr, Summersville, West Virginia
  29. $19,500,000 // 6160 W Lazy H Rd, Wilson, Wyoming
  30. $18,500,000 // 2 Kidds Way, Westerly, Rhode Island
  31. $17,800,000 // 120 Hawkins Lane, Saint Simons Island, Georgia
  32. $16,000,000 // 506 North Hill Road, Stowe, Vermont
  33. $15,000,000 // 3105 S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma
  34. $14,000,000 // 11001 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  35. $13,900,000 // 1 Auditorium Circle, Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
  36. $12,300,031 // 2510 Kirby Bridge Rd, Decatur, Alabama
  37. $12,250,000 // 205 S Valley Rd, Poplarville, Mississippi
  38. $12,000,000 // 36463 Butternut Point Road, Pequot Lakes, Minnesota
  39. $11,900,000 // 16216 and 1615 IA-86, Spirit Lake, Iowa
  40. $11,900,000 // 9095 Cottage Row Rd, Fish Creek, Wisconsin
  41. $11,500,000 // 1558 Dutton Rd, Rochester, Michigan
  42. $9,999,999 // 2608 & 2606 Arrowhead Estates Rd, Village of Four Seasons, Missouri
  43. $9,000,000 // 5260 Kachemak Dr, Homer, Alaska
  44. $9,000,000 // 103 Dodges Wharf Road, Brooklin, Maine
  45. $7,000,000 // 115 West Van Buren, Eureka Springs, Arkansas
  46. $6,950,000 // 2779 Som Center Rd, Hunting Valley, Ohio
  47. $6,900,000 // 13911 Cobb Road, Hermosa, South Dakota
  48. $6,700,000 // 1051 N Blackstone Rd, Milton, Kansas
  49. $5,650,000 // 20418 Silver Lake Drive, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
  50. $4,999,900 // 14388 45th Street NW, Williston, North Dakota
  51. $2,995,000 // 2021 S 189th Circle, Omaha, Nebraska


facebooktwitterreddit