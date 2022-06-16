The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Every U.S. State
Though the overheated real estate market is gradually returning to normal, many prospective homeowners are still feeling the financial strain. House prices rose to record highs in 2021, and at the beginning of 2022, close to 6000 U.S. homes sold for at least $100,000 above the asking price. If browsing Zillow causes you stress, the list below may put things into perspective.
According to Point2Homes.com, these are the most expensive homes currently for sale in every U.S. state and Washington, D.C. The cheapest listing is located in Omaha, Nebraska, where the priciest home in the state will cost you $3 million. For that, you get five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a wine room, a wet bar, and a movie theater. Considering the cost of some of the properties on this list, that price feels like a steal.
California boasts the most expensive house listing in all 50 states. With 16 bedrooms and an ocean view, the $225 million Malibu property is as luxurious as the price tag suggests.
You can view the full ranking below. For real estate that makes these numbers seem affordable, take a look inside the world's most expensive private home here.
- $225,000,000 // 33550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, California
- $175,000,000 // 700 Meadow Lane, Southampton, New York
- $170,000,000 // 18 La Gorce Circle, Miami Beach, Florida
- $100,000,000 // 1730 Hwy 50, Glenbrook, Nevada
- $85,000,000 // 3858 Hunts Point Rd, Hunts Point, Washington
- $65,000,000 // 27280 NE Old Wolf Creek Road, Prineville, Oregon
- $60,000,000 // 450 Brickyard Road, Woodstock, Connecticut
- $59,500,000 // 9 Bay Dr, Lahaina, Hawaii
- $55,000,000 // 1650 McLain Flats Road, Aspen, Colorado
- $50,000,000 / 1304 Chickering Rd, Nashville, Tennesse
- $48,000,000 // 533 N Left Fork Hobble Creek Rd, Springville, Utah
- $45,000,000 // 1932 N Burling Street, Chicago, Illinois
- $45,000,000 // 12400 Cedar Street, Lake Travis, Texas
- $40,000,000 // 405 Delrey Road, Whitefish, Montana
- $39,000,000 // 41 Jefferson Avenue, Nantucket, Massachusetts
- $39,000,000 // 700 Bulls Neck Rd, McLean, Virginia
- $30,000,000 // 10285 W Youth Camp Road, Columbus, Indiana
- $28,000,000 // 20958 North 112th Street, Scottsdale, Arizona
- $27,500,000 // Zorro Ranch, Stanley, New Mexico
- $27,000,000 // 500 Walnut Street, Unit 2500-2600 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- $25,000,000 // 30 Bass Ct N, Whitesville, Kentucky
- $25,000,000 (tie) // 48 Rio Vista Dr, Alpine and 275 Indian Trail Drive, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey
- $24,900,000 // 1604 Winchester Rd, Annapolis, Maryland
- $20,000,000 // 2425 Foxhall Rd NW, Washington, D.C.
- $20,000,000 // 133 Flyway Drive, Kiawah Island, South Carolina
- $19,750,000 // 105 Camas Rd, Ketchum, Idaho
- $19,500,000 // 144 Springfield Point Rd, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
- $19,500,000 // 4428 Irish Heights Dr, Summersville, West Virginia
- $19,500,000 // 6160 W Lazy H Rd, Wilson, Wyoming
- $18,500,000 // 2 Kidds Way, Westerly, Rhode Island
- $17,800,000 // 120 Hawkins Lane, Saint Simons Island, Georgia
- $16,000,000 // 506 North Hill Road, Stowe, Vermont
- $15,000,000 // 3105 S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- $14,000,000 // 11001 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- $13,900,000 // 1 Auditorium Circle, Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
- $12,300,031 // 2510 Kirby Bridge Rd, Decatur, Alabama
- $12,250,000 // 205 S Valley Rd, Poplarville, Mississippi
- $12,000,000 // 36463 Butternut Point Road, Pequot Lakes, Minnesota
- $11,900,000 // 16216 and 1615 IA-86, Spirit Lake, Iowa
- $11,900,000 // 9095 Cottage Row Rd, Fish Creek, Wisconsin
- $11,500,000 // 1558 Dutton Rd, Rochester, Michigan
- $9,999,999 // 2608 & 2606 Arrowhead Estates Rd, Village of Four Seasons, Missouri
- $9,000,000 // 5260 Kachemak Dr, Homer, Alaska
- $9,000,000 // 103 Dodges Wharf Road, Brooklin, Maine
- $7,000,000 // 115 West Van Buren, Eureka Springs, Arkansas
- $6,950,000 // 2779 Som Center Rd, Hunting Valley, Ohio
- $6,900,000 // 13911 Cobb Road, Hermosa, South Dakota
- $6,700,000 // 1051 N Blackstone Rd, Milton, Kansas
- $5,650,000 // 20418 Silver Lake Drive, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
- $4,999,900 // 14388 45th Street NW, Williston, North Dakota
- $2,995,000 // 2021 S 189th Circle, Omaha, Nebraska