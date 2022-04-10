‘Corpse Bride’ or ‘Runaway Bride’? Here’s the Most Popular Wedding Movie in Each State
It’s no surprise that Alabamans seem to have a soft spot for 2002’s Sweet Home Alabama; and their eastern neighbors do, too. According to a new study by Shane Co. wedding blog The Loupe, people in Alabama and Georgia Google the Reese Witherspoon classic more than any other wedding movie.
To draw that conclusion, The Loupe bloggers first compiled a list of two dozen especially beloved films centered on tying the knot. They then analyzed the last five years of Google search data to identify which flick each state searches for the most.
Mamma Mia! (2008) was the clear winner, topping the list in eight states that all happen to be in the eastern half of the country. Steel Magnolias (1989) and My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) took six states each, with the former proving especially popular in the South. The Southwest, meanwhile, favors spooky marriage stories over charming ones: Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) was the most searched film in California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.
Julia Roberts deserves her own participation award. She starred in three movies that made the map, including Steel Magnolias, Runaway Bride (1999), and My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)—the last of which is an apparent favorite in the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile in the Midwest—specifically Minnesota, Illinois, and Ohio—people prefer Bridesmaids (2011). That wasn’t the only film that focuses more on a bridesmaid than a bride: The Katherine Heigl-starring 27 Dresses (2008) came out on top in four states, from Idaho to Indiana.
Which wedding movie does your state love above the rest? Find out on the map below, and check out other insights from The Loupe’s breakdown here.