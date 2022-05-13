You Can Soon Spend a Night at the Moulin Rouge in Paris—For Just $1
Thanks in part to Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film Moulin Rouge!—and the Broadway musical based on it—the actual Moulin Rouge in Paris’s Montmartre district is well-known among a larger demographic than Francophiles, tourists, and cultural history buffs.
Now, as Artnet News reports, Airbnb is giving a few lucky fans the opportunity to spend the night in the red windmill that gave the venue its name. (Moulin rouge is French for “red mill.”) It promises to be quite the transportive experience. For one thing, the room was developed with the help of Jean-Claude Yon, a social and cultural historian of 19th-century France, who prioritized historical accuracy in his design.
“The Belle Époque era was a time when French culture and arts flourished—and no landmark is more iconic to that period than the Moulin Rouge,” he said in a news release. “This secret room inside the cabaret’s famous windmill has been designed to take you on an authentic journey back in time to experience the French capital of arts and pleasures during a moment in history.”
While plenty has changed since the Moulin Rouge first opened its doors in 1889, it still boasts highly entertaining cabaret performances. The Airbnb guests will not only get to see the current show, Féerie, but also be treated to a private tour of the whole building and a meet-and-greet with lead dancer Claudine Van Den Bergh.
Guests will also enjoy an aperitif on the terrace outside their room; a three-course, Belle Époque-inspired dinner prepared by Moulin Rouge chef Arnaud Demerville; and breakfast the next morning.
Each one-night stay only costs $1, but you’ll have to act fast if you want to nab one. There are only three available—June 13, June 20, and June 27, 2022—and booking opens here on May 17 at 1 p.m. EST.
[h/t Artnet News]