Hunting for Discontinued IKEA Products? Here Are 7 Places to Look
IKEA has discontinued tons of beloved products over its decades-long history, from DUETT hanging lamps to the EXPEDIT bookcase (whose name, by the way, translates to sales clerk). If you’re lucky, you may be able to nab your favorite soon-to-be-retired item before it’s gone, via the last chance section of IKEA’s website. But if you miss that chance, don’t panic—below are seven places to look for a favorite piece of furniture or some other product that IKEA no longer manufactures.
1. eBay
eBay has long been the go-to virtual marketplace for discontinued products of all kinds, and there’s always a wide selection of IKEA ones to check out. Just type “discounted IKEA" into the eBay search bar and you can scroll through them all, from colorful '80s fabric to the SKOJIG cloud lamp.
2. Discouch
Discouch is an online platform that actually got its start reselling discontinued and out-of-stock IKEA favorites on eBay. It now has its own site—still specifically for IKEA products—which you can explore here.
3. Etsy
Etsy isn’t just for handmade arts and crafts; it also hosts an impressive collection of vintage goods sold by various vendors. There are more than a few SKOJIG cloud lamps available here, too, as well as wavy SKÄMT vases and plenty of other IKEA items.
4. OfferUp
OfferUp is an app that links buyers and sellers locally, so whatever discontinued IKEA products are available depends on what you set as your location. The company is focused on safety and transparency, and they make it easy to find out whom you’re buying from and pick a safe community meeting place (though there are shipping options, too).
5. Facebook Marketplace
Facebook Marketplace lets you search within a certain radius if you’re hoping for in-person pick-up, but many sellers do offer shipping. Like OfferUP, the discontinued IKEA items you're able to find will largely be contingent on what sellers are offering in your area. You do, however, need to have a Facebook account in order to use the platform.
6. Craigslist
Craigslist’s website interface may look outmoded, but that has no bearing on its ability to connect you to IKEA fixtures from eras past. Though you have to pick a specific area for your search on Craigslist itself, Searchcraigslist.org pulls listings from the whole country, so you can see what other regions have to offer.
7. IKEA’s As-Is Section
Some retired IKEA items are hiding in plain sight—i.e., in IKEA stores themselves. As Apartment Therapy reports, each location has an “As-Is” section stocked with customer returns, leftover seasonal merchandise, old floor samples, lightly damaged items, and recently discontinued inventory that needs to be cleared out to make room for the new stuff. A lot of it is deeply discounted, too.