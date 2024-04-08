The 20 Most Popular Middle Names in the Decade You Were Born
If your middle name is Marie, that tells us nothing about when you were born.
Between 1900 and 1909, the second most popular middle name for a baby girl in the U.S. was Marie. Everyone knows that names come in and out of fashion, so it’s no surprise that Marie no longer held that position between 2010 and 2015. During that span, it was … in first place.
In fact, Marie has never fallen past fourth place in any decade since 1900; and during most decades, it was either in second or first place. It’s far from the only moniker that has remained in the top 10 middle names for more than a century—Ann and Elizabeth have, too.
And that’s just on the girls’ side. For boys’ middle names, Joseph, James, and Lee have all ranked every single decade. Lee in particular deserves a special shout-out: Not only was it in first place for five consecutive decades (the 1930s through the 1970s) on the boys’ side, but it also made the top 10 girls’ middle names in every decade of the 20th century.
The data is from a 2016 study by MooseRoots, a now-defunct genealogical site that trawled some 57.5 million middle names from the Social Security Death Index to create the lists. The timing of the study explains why the 2010s data cuts off at 2015—and if all the research were updated with nearly a decade’s worth of additional death records, it’s possible or even likely that the rankings would shift slightly. Still, though, it probably wouldn’t be enough to threaten Marie’s and Lee’s supremacy.
The lists aren’t completely without fads. Margaret and Dawn each only made the top 10 girls’ names during one decade: Margaret in the 1900s, and Dawn in the 1970s. Scott, meanwhile, is only on the boys’ list for the 1960s; and Wayne made its first appearance in the ’40s, but fell off after the ’70s. Rose had the opposite trajectory, first appearing in the ’80s and climbing the list by a couple spots every decade since then.
In general, it seems like people prefer to go short in choosing middle names for girls: Seven of the top 10 from 2010 to 2015 are only one syllable. (It’s probably not a coincidence that so many of today’s most popular first names for girls are quite long: e.g. Olivia, Amelia, and Isabella.) For boys’ middle names, “traditional” seems to be a common theme—Michael, William, etc.
Is your own middle name one of the most popular from your birth decade? Find out below.
1900 – 1909
Rank
Girls’ Names
Boys’ Names
1.
Mae
William
2.
Marie
Joseph
3.
Elizabeth
Edward
4.
May
John
5.
Louise
Henry
6.
Mary
James
7.
Margaret
Francis
8.
Irene
Charles
9.
Ann
Lee
10.
Lee
George
1910 – 1919
Rank
Girls’ Names
Boys’ Names
1.
Mae
Joseph
2.
Marie
William
3.
Elizabeth
Edward
4.
Louise
John
5.
Mary
Henry
6.
Ann
James
7.
May
Lee
8.
Lee
Charles
9.
Jane
Francis
10.
Irene
George
1920 – 1929
Rank
Girls’ Names
Boys’ Names
1.
Mae
Edward
2.
Marie
Joseph
3.
Louise
William
4.
Jean
Lee
5.
Ann
Eugene
6.
Elizabeth
John
7.
Jane
James
8.
Lee
Robert
9.
Ruth
Henry
10.
Mary
Charles
1930 – 1939
Rank
Girls’ Names
Boys’ Names
1.
Ann
Lee
2.
Jean
Edward
3.
Mae
Eugene
4.
Marie
Joseph
5.
Lee
William
6.
Louise
James
7.
Jane
Ray
8.
Lou
John
9.
Elizabeth
Robert
10.
Ruth
Richard
1940 – 1949
Rank
Girls’ Names
Boys’ Names
1.
Ann
Lee
2.
Jean
Edward
3.
Marie
James
4.
Lee
Eugene
5.
Louise
William
6.
Sue
Joseph
7.
Mae
Ray
8.
Kay
Wayne
9.
Elizabeth
Allen
10.
Jane
Michael
1950 – 1959
Rank
Girls’ Names
Boys’ Names
1.
Ann
Lee
2.
Marie
Edward
3.
Lynn
Allen
4.
Jean
Michael
5.
Lee
Wayne
6.
Sue
James
7.
Louise
Joseph
8.
Kay
Ray
9.
Elizabeth
William
10.
Anne
Eugene
1960 – 1969
Rank
Girls’ Names
Boys’ Names
1.
Ann
Lee
2.
Marie
Allen
3.
Lynn
Edward
4.
Lee
Anthony
5.
Jean
Michael
6.
Sue
James
7.
Kay
Wayne
8.
Louise
Joseph
9.
Renee
Alan
10.
Elizabeth
Scott
1970 – 1979
Rank
Girls’ Names
Boys’ Names
1.
Marie
Lee
2.
Ann
Michael
3.
Lynn
James
4.
Lee
Allen
5.
Michelle
Edward
6.
Renee
Anthony
7.
Elizabeth
David
8.
Dawn
Joseph
9.
Jean
William
10.
Anne
Wayne
1980 – 1989
Rank
Girls’ Names
Boys’ Names
1.
Marie
Michael
2.
Ann
Lee
3.
Lynn
James
4.
Nicole
Anthony
5.
Elizabeth
Joseph
6.
Renee
David
7.
Michelle
Allen
8.
Lee
Robert
9.
Anne
William
10.
Rose
Edward
1990 – 1999
Rank
Girls’ Names
Boys’ Names
1.
Marie
Michael
2.
Nicole
James
3.
Ann
Lee
4.
Lynn
Anthony
5.
Elizabeth
Allen
6.
Renee
Joseph
7.
Michelle
David
8.
Rose
Thomas
9.
Lee
Robert
10.
Anne
William
2000 – 2009
Rank
Girls’ Names
Boys’ Names
1.
Marie
Michael
2.
Nicole
James
3.
Elizabeth
Lee
4.
Ann
Allen
5.
Lynn
Joseph
6.
Rose
David
7.
Grace
William
8.
Renee
Thomas
9.
Mae
Anthony
10.
Faith
Robert
2010 – 2015
Rank
Girls’ Names
Boys’›› Names
1.
Marie
James
2.
Grace
Lee
3.
Rose
Michael
4.
Ann
Joseph
5.
Elizabeth
Alexander
6.
Faith
David
7.
Mae
William
8.
Lynn
Andrew
9.
Renee
Matthew
10.
Jane
Robert
