Can You Solve This Old-Timey Riddle? #2

&lt;section data-block=&#34;TextEntry&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;’Tis neither Flesh nor BoneYet it passes onBy which is fairly shownThe length and breadth of Man.&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;Write your answer below.&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;A shadow&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Shadow&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Shadows&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;