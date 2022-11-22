Kickstart the Holiday Season with These Ugly Christmas Sweaters from Spencer’s
Even if you’re now old enough to venture to the back of the store, Spencer’s still holds a certain allure for many people who frequented malls in the 1980s and 1990s. Now you can include the irreverent retail brand in your holiday festivities. This month, Spencer’s launched a line of ugly Christmas sweaters that could be perfect for your next holiday party (though maybe not for dinner at Grandma’s).
The apparel in this collection leans more naughty than nice. Instead of cheesy seasons greetings, there are tongue-in-cheek sweaters showing off the wearer’s “big gift energy” and “gangsta wrapper” skills.
If the coal-worthy messages don’t get people’s attention, the festive embellishments will. Many garments are decked out with ribbons, ornaments, and twinkle lights that really light up. That sounds innocent enough, but Spencer’s gets creative with the placement of its baubles and snowballs.
In case you’re feeling extra generous this year, Spencer’s is giving away an ugly sweater you can share with a couple of your closest friends—literally. The 4-by-5-foot sweater is the grand prize of a contest the retailer is holding for its 75th anniversary. You can enter to win the item here.
Spencer’s single-person ugly Christmas sweaters start at $40, and they’re available online. You can purchase yours now or wait for 25 percent off on the entire collection, starting on Friday, November 25 (a.k.a. Black Friday).