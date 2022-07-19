Hosted by the Corleones: 'The Godfather' Mansion Is Now on Airbnb
This year marks the 50th anniversary of The Godfather, Francis Ford Coppola’s groundbreaking gangster tale. The tumultuous making of the movie was the subject of the Paramount+ series The Offer.
If all this attention over the mob classic means you’re looking for a more immersive Corleone experience, you’re in luck. The mansion seen in the 1972 original is now on Airbnb.
Located on Staten Island, New York, the 6248-square-foot home was built in 1930. The exterior was used to depict the domicile of Don Corleone (Marlon Brando) and the rest of the cast, which often gathered to soak up his criminal wisdom. Inside, the property has been renovated and can accommodate up to five guests at a time.
Guests who book a stay can enjoy a pool, game room, basement pub, and attic. Plotting federal crimes on the premises is not recommended.
The property was last sold in 2012 for $1.7 million and underwent renovations through 2016. Onscreen, it's perhaps most notable for the wedding scene that opens the film; next door is a home that was used to depict the residence of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino).
Bookings for a 30-night stay for August 1-31, 2022, open on July 27 at 1 p.m. The mansion runs $50 nightly (or $1500 for the 30-night rental).