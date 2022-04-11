11 Best Gifts For 'Titanic' Buffs
More than a century has passed since the RMS Titanic made its first and final voyage across the chilly waters of the Atlantic, and while the ill-fated liner never made it to its intended destination, it got to one that's arguably even better: our hearts.
Whether you're a history lover or just a '90s kid who played the VHS box set of James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster so many times you wore it out, the Titanic's legacy is an enduring one. It's also inspired some pretty good merch: From nonfiction books that delve deep into the lives of those who boarded the lost steamer to puzzles and games, the best Titanic-themed items can help you and your loved ones learn a little more and gain some new perspectives about what really occurred. Plus if you're a fan of the movie, it doesn't hurt to add a little more Leonardo DiCaprio to your life, right?
So hop aboard and check out this list of fun gifts for anyone who's obsessed with the Titanic. (Don't worry, we made sure there aren't any icebergs.)
1. James Cameron's 'Titanic' Sticker; From $3
You'll be flying just a little bit higher with this vinyl sticker from Redbubble. It takes its cues from the classic scene in Cameron's film where Jack (DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) cozy up on the bow of the ship and survey the waves ahead as the sun sets. Your water bottle needs this (the ice cubes lurking inside will make it all feel more official), and you can get it with a glossy, matte, or transparent finish in sizes up to 14 by 7.9 inches.
2. 'A Night to Remember: The Sinking of the Titanic' by Walter Lord; From $10
This New York Times bestseller was first published in 1955 and remains one of the most respected works of nonfiction on the Titanic. For author Walter Lord, his lifelong interest in the ship began when he was just a child, after traveling on the Titanic's sister ship, the RMS Olympic. This book draws from interviews Lord conducted with survivors, as well as historical records and memoirs. This 50th anniversary edition helps build on the tome's near-canonical status thanks to a new introduction by author Nathaniel Philbrick, who penned the maritime history saga, In the Heart of the Sea: The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex.
3. 'Titanic' Classic T-Shirt; $22
Titanic (1997) wasn't the first film based on the ship; there are a number of others, such as 1953's Titanic (which starred Barbara Stanwyck) and Roy Ward Baker's A Night To Remember (1958). While this T-shirt from Redbubble is an ode to the '90s box-office juggernaut, it's styled in the manner of those '50s-era tearjerkers, making for a fun mashup. Grab it in classic white or opt for one of the other 16 shades available. And if you'd rather sport this art on the back instead of the front, you can customize it.
4. National Geographic's 'Secrets of the Titanic: Anniversary Edition' DVD; $13
Released by National Geographic in remembrance of the Titanic's 100th anniversary, this riveting collection includes Secrets of the Titanic, a documentary that was made between 1985 and 1987 and depicts Dr. Robert Ballard's discovery and exploration of the ship's remains. For those who have never seen the special or are interested in getting a closer look at the wreckage, this set is definitely worth adding to the collection.
5. 'Titanic' 35-Inch 3D Ship Puzzle Model; $46
This massive 3D puzzle is a model shipbuilder's dream. Comprised of 266 pieces, it stretches out a full 34.6 inches once assembled and has a stately look to it—the kind that would make the home office or study where it's displayed seem more like a captain's quarters. Wondering how to make it light up like it does in the photo? You won't have to ponder for long, as the box includes seven string lights that are sized just right for the replica. Just add a couple AA batteries (it doesn't come with, unfortunately) and you're set to go full steam ahead.
6. 'Gilded Lives, Fatal Voyage: The Titanic's First-Class Passengers and Their World' by Hugh Brewster; From $13
The first-class passengers on the Titanic were among the era's most-monied elite. Some, like John Jacob Astor, even belonged to The Four Hundred, which was essentially New York high-society's version of "the ton" (a term Bridgerton fans are well acquainted with). In this book, author Hugh Brewster explores their lives and the paths that brought them all aboard the doomed liner, and in so doing, offers a poignant—and incisive—look at the last gasps of the Gilded Age.
7. 'Exploring the Deep: The Titanic Expeditions' by James Cameron; From $30
James Cameron didn't just make a movie about the Titanic, he also wrote a book on it. In this tome, which was published in 2017, he recounts his more than 30 expeditions to the ruins and shares images, computer-generated renderings of rooms that are otherwise beyond recognition, and more. For anyone who's criticized the film because of its historical inaccuracies, this book serves as a nice counterbalance.
8. Leonardo DiCaprio iPhone Case; $21
If you were swept up in Leo Mania back in the '90s, this phone case has got your name on it. Available as a soft, snap, or hard case, it captures the then-heartthrob with a cigarette tucked between his lips and a swoon-worthy, smoldering look in his eyes. (Fans of the flick will recognize it instantly; it's from right after Jack rescues Rose from falling off the ship.) It only fits iPhones, but if you're in the mood for a cheeky throwback, this is a good one.
9. 'Titanic' Strategy Party Game; $9
If you still yell at the TV every time Jack gives Rose that whole dang door to float on while he gets nothing, this strategy game is your chance to set things right. You can play as Jack, Rose, Cal (ew), and other characters from the 1997 movie as you try to save as many fellow passengers as possible and escape the sinking steamer. Over the course of nine rounds, you'll move around the board to gather up life rafts and other important supplies while contending with curveballs like flooded passageways and more. The aim isn't to get a lifeboat—it's to be the greatest hero of them all.
10. 'Shadow of the Titanic: The Extraordinary Stories of Those Who Survived' by Andrew Wilson; From $15
Most books on the Titanic end after the sinking, but this one from Andrew Wilson picks up and chronicles what happened after. Drawing from interviews with the families of survivors, as well as diary entries, letters, and more historical research, he shows how the disaster shaped, altered—and in some tragic cases, wrecked—the lives of those who were fortunate enough to make it onto the lifeboats.
11. Heart of the Ocean Necklace; $19
Some people long for diamond rings; Titanic fans, on the other hand, only have eyes for one treasure, and that's the Heart of the Ocean. This Amazon dupe was never owned by Louis XVI (nor is it a rare blue diamond), but it's a cute little accessory that's sure to make you or your giftee crack a smile. And best of all, because it's under $20, if it happens to "slip" out of someone's hand and go straight to the bottom of the sea, well, so it goes.
