Meet the 'Winners' of the 2022 Kids and Teens Mullet Championships
Few can pull off the mullet, the short-in-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle that rose in popularity in the 1980s and early 1990s and counted Patrick Swayze and Billy Ray Cyrus among its evangelists. But if you thought the style was just a fad, you clearly haven’t been paying attention to the USA Mullet Championships.
The annual event ranks contemporary mullets and recently hosted its Kids (for ages 1 to 12) and Teen (13 to 18) divisions. In the former category, 8-year-old Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie, Wisconsin, grabbed first place, with Epic Orta of La Joya, Texas, and William Dale Ramsey of Pataskala, Ohio, taking second and third places, respectively.
In the Teen division, Cayden Kershaw of Wausau, Wisconsin, came out on top, with Fisher Monds of Hilliard, Florida, and Max Weihbrecht of De Pere, Wisconsin, the runners-up. And yes, Wisconsin certainly seems like a hotbed of mullet talent.
Entrants submitted photos via Facebook, with USA Mullet counting Likes on the site to allow competitors to advance. Across both divisions, 66,000 votes were tabulated for nearly 700 entrants combined. Winners received cash prizes: Bailey earned $2500, while Kershaw nabbed $1000.
Originating as a local competition in Michigan in 2020 and initially dubbed the Michigan Mudflap Contest, the USA Mullet Championships also awards best-in-mullet honors to adults. It will be hosting a series of live and virtual events this year and beyond, including the upcoming Open Division, where anyone 19 years of age and older can enter. But be forewarned: Wigs and extensions—the performance enhancers of a mullet competition—are not allowed.