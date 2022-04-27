Wayfair’s Version of Amazon Prime Day Has Arrived, and Here Are All the Best Deals You Don't Want to Miss
Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale has arrived, and just like Amazon Prime Day (which will return this summer, although the dates for it have yet to be officially released), it's a chance for customers to score massive deals on all kinds of products, including household essentials like bedding, home appliances, and more.
This annual savings event kicked off today, April 27, and will only last through tomorrow, April 28, meaning you have two full days to get up to 80 percent off on some of the retailer's most popular products, including bestselling patio sets, office desks and chairs, and even cute scratching posts for your cat. The markdowns aren't just on furniture, either: You can get highly sought-after kitchen gadgets like KitchenAid stand mixers and GoWISE USA air fryers for some of their lowest prices of the year.
The one downside to Way Day 2022 is that there's just so much to choose from. So to help you make the most out of this two-day bonanza, we've rounded up some the best discounts to shop now.
1. Bedding
Get the Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set from $12 (Save $107)
Get the Microfiber Traditional Duvet Cover Set from $17 (Save $83)
Get the Wayfair Basics 1800 Thread Count Microfiber Sheet Set from $17 (Save $33)
Get the Mcpherson Square Cotton Pillow Cover & Insert from $23 (Save $82)
Get the White Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter from $28 (Save $32)
Get the Polyester/Polyfill Medium Support Pillow (Set of 2) from $32 (Save $16)
Get the Microfiber Reversible Modern & Contemporary Coverlet and Bedspread Set from $55 (Save $25)
Get the Reversible Cotton Embroidered Medallion Comforter Set (6 Pieces) from $114 (Save $26)
2. Home Appliances
Get the Bissell Featherweight Bagless Stick Vacuum for $35 (Save $4)
Get the ECOVACS 710 Robotic Vacuum for $123 (Save $277)
Get the Bissell ProHeat Essential Upright Carpet Cleaner for $150 (Save $40)
Get the GE Mechanical Window Air Conditioner for $166 (Save $42)
Get the BLACK+DECKER Portable Air Conditioner with Remote for $358 (Save $192)
Get the iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $250)
3. Kitchen
Get the Annabelle 16-Piece Dinnerware Set for $23 (Save $89)
Get the Tramontina Gourmet Ceramica Deluxe 11-Inch Non-Stick Skillet with Lid for $42 (Save $78)
Get the Saross 16-Piece Dinnerware Set from $44 (Save $36)
Get the Tramontina Gourmet Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven from $46 (Save $54)
Get the GoWISE USA 3.5 Liter Programmable Air Fryer from $47 (Save $103)
Get the Cuisinart Air Fryer for $115 (Save $70)
Get the Gotham Steel Hammered Copper 15 Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set for $154 (Save $306)
Get the Henckels Statement Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set from $180 (Save $252)
Get the KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5-Quart Stand Mixer for $400 (Save $50)
4. Living Room Furniture
Get the Teele 18-Inch Wide Round Pouf Ottoman from $64 (Save $128)
Get the Emmaline Frame Nesting Coffee Tables from $119 (Save $61)
Get the Lorraine TV Stand from $120 (Save $170)
Get the Allegra TV Stand from $121 (Save $178)
Get the Liam 31.5-Inch Wide Barrel Chair from $169 (Save $67)
Get the Lilly 26.4-Inch Wide Velvet Armchair from $220 (Save $179)
Get the Dingler 77-Inch Round Arm Sleeper from $248 (Save $387)
Get the Leni 33.5-Inch Wide Manual Standard Recliner from $280 (Save $80)
Get the Garren 31.1-Inch Square Arm Sofa from $440 (Save $90)
5. Office Furniture
Get the Elkland Mesh Task Chair from $35 (Save $15)
Get the Elliana Task Chair from $77 (Save $52)
Get the Mesh Task Chair from $84 (Save $297)
Get the Harshbarger Desk from $95 (Save $33)
Get the Avera L-Shape Executive Desk from $127 (Save $216)
Get the Abeyta Reversible L-Shape Gaming Desk from $160 (Save $116)
Get the Gwen Etagere Bookcase from $160 (Save $385)
6. Outdoor Furniture
Get the Foshee 108-Inch Market Umbrella from $40 (Save $100)
Get the Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair from $124 (Save $126)
Get the Adelinna Iron Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit for $178 (Save $42)
Get the Hogans Wicker/Rattan 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions for $245 (Save $155)
Get the Red Tollette Round 4-Person Dining Set with Umbrella from $270 (Save $40)
7. Pets
Get the Kells Eco Vertical Standing Cat Scratching Board from $29 (Save $7)
Get the Demeter Freestanding Pet Gate for $56 (Save $19)
Get the 11-Inch Gabby Cat Tree from $58 (Save $14)
Get the Extra Large Gray Elevated Cot from $62 (Save $21)
Get the Dark Gray Dog Sofa from $100 (Save $47)
Get the 60-Inch Henrietta Cat Tree from $121 (Save $79)
Get the Espresso Litter Box Enclosure from $150 (Save $10)