What to Buy In February—Plus What You Should Probably Skip
You may want to wait until after February 14 to grab that box of chocolates.
Although it’s the shortest month of the year, February has a lot going for it. Between the Super Bowl, Presidents Day, and even Love Your Pet Day, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate during this chilly time of year (even if winter isn’t exactly your favorite season).
Because there are so many holidays, it can also be a great time to find bargains on everything from electronics to apparel. You’ll even have an extra day to shop this time around, as it’s a leap year. So if you appreciate saving money almost as much as you do your Valentine, check out this list we’ve curated of what products to buy (and skip) in February.
What to Shop for in February
1. TVs
This year, the Super Bowl is happening on Sunday, February 11. Looking to watch the game on a big-screen TV? Now is a good time to upgrade if you’ve had your eye on something, as many retailers tend to slash prices on popular flatscreen models. You can already find sales on leading brands like Samsung, VIZIO, Sony at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.
2. Christmas Tree Decorations
Seems like you just put that box of holiday decorations in the attic, right? Well, you may want to buy another storage bin, because some retailers are still offering major markdowns on ornaments, artificial Christmas trees, and more. Check Bed Bath & Beyond, Pottery Barn, JCPenney, and even Yankee Candle if you’re looking to save on seasonal candles, themed throw pillows, stockings, and other decor essentials that you’ll definitely get plenty of use out of come December.
3. Bathing Suits
You may feel a big chill as snowstorms whip through your area in the coming weeks, but the second month of the year is actually a great time to hunt for deals on bathing suits at places like Amazon, Target, and Kohls, because swimwear isn’t quite in season yet (which means demand is lower). Whether you need new swim trunks for Spring Break or want to stock up on cute bikinis for this upcoming summer, February is a prime time to dive into savings.
4. Presidents Day Sales
If you’re a seasoned deals hunter, you know that Presidents Day isn’t just a major holiday—it’s also one of the big sales tentpoles of the year. During the event (which falls on Monday, February 19), you tend to find discounts on mattresses, furniture, and electronics (see: TVs, as mentioned above). While retailers like Amazon and Home Depot usually deliver big when it comes to Presidents Day sales, you should be on the lookout for markdowns from specialty brands like Mattress Firm, Wayfair, Purple, and others, as they’ve already started their savings events.
5. Valentine’s Day Clearance Items
It can be tough to shop for Valentine’s Day presents on a budget, especially before February 14. But if you wait until after Valentine’s Day to stock up on cards, decorations, and candy, you’ll actually find a plethora of heartfelt items on clearance. (You may even want to move your celebration to the day after, because of how good these deals tend to be.) Retailers like Oriental Trading and Walmart can be good to check out, but you can also just head to your local drugstore. (Word to the wise: You probably shouldn’t put it off for too long after the holiday, because the best candy tends to get scooped up pretty fast!)
6. Pet Supplies
February 20 is Love Your Pet Day. What better way to celebrate your furry friend than with a few new toys and treats to have around for the rest of this winter? You can find the “purrfect” gift at Chewy, where you can get Friends-themed squeaky toys, orthopedic beds, scratching posts, and more. You could even opt for a custom pet portrait and other bespoke items from sites like Etsy, or fetch some adorable PJs for your pup at Hanna Andersson.
What Not to Buy in February
7. Fresh Flowers
If you love a good value, pick another month to send your beloved a bouquet. Red roses might seem synonymous with Valentine’s Day, but it’s one of the most expensive times of the year to send arrangements, especially if the flowers in it have to be imported from other countries. That said, some sites like From You Flowers do offer Valentine’s Day discounts (or perks like free shipping). Maybe faux plants from The Sill or fake flowers from Target could do the trick instead?
8. Spring Clothing
You might dream of donning cheerful spring outfits in February, but you just might want to avoid actually shopping for those duds this month. Spring clothing is already arriving in stores like Anthropologie and Free People, which means you’ll end up paying full price for new seasonal fashion. Because of that, it’s probably best to stick to last year’s looks for a while—at least until summer apparel hits stores come May or so.