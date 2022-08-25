Need a New Bed? You Can Get These Top-Rated Zinus Mattresses for as Low as $108 on Amazon
We spend a lot of time sleeping—anywhere from one-third of our lives to about 33 years, give or take—so it makes sense that when it comes to buying a new mattress, you’d want to choose carefully. If your current bed is starting to show the classic tell-tale signs of age (think: noisy springs, saggy in the center, or even just waking up with aches and pains), it’s even more crucial to consider your options thoroughly before investing in another one.
Fortunately, Amazon is making it a little easier to take that plunge, because right now you can save up to nearly 40 percent on select Zinus mattresses throughout the site, with prices starting as low as $108 for some models.
Fans of the site will probably recognize the Zinus name—they’re the makers of that ridiculously popular green tea memory foam bed-in-a-box that was all the rage a couple of years ago online (and that's still the overall top seller on Amazon for mattresses). While you can save a little money on that model right now depending on the size you choose, the real finds during this Zinus mattress sale are elsewhere.
If affordability is the main thing you’re concerned about, the Zinus 8-inch foam and spring mattress is practically a steal starting at $108, which is about $21 off its typical $129 retail value. Lest you be scared off by such a low price point, consider that nearly 20,000 Amazon reviewers have tried this hybrid model and more than half give it a 5-star rating. Side and back sleepers in particular swear by this firm yet comfy bed that comes with a 10-year limited warranty, with one shopper raving: “I’m a side then move to back sleeper [and] my husband is a back sleeper [and] we both sleep like the dead in this bed!”
However, if it’s just memory foam you’d prefer, you’'l have fun checking out all the plush options that Zinus has marked down currently. You can grab the green tea and activated charcoal-infused Cloud memory foam mattress starting at $189 if you go for the 10-inch version, meaning you could save anywhere from $50 to $78, depending on the size you select. Don’t mind spending a little more? The 10-inch Luxe memory foam mattress (also infused with green tea) is on sale from $250, which is about $149 cheaper than its $400 list price (you can also save a whopping $194 on the queen version).
Hot sleepers in particular though might want to proceed directly to the Zinus 12-inch ultra cooling gel memory foam bed, as this mattress has a top layer of cooling gel and a lightweight knit cover, both of which help promote sweat-free sleep. These features, coupled with its layers of green tea-infused memory foam and seven-zone ventilation system, help make this 4.6-star rated model a stellar purchase for those who often wake up feeling clammy, without even factoring in its sizable discount. For a limited time, you can get this mattress in a full size starting at $354, about $225 off its $579 list price (you can also save 36 percent on the queen size).
These beds will ship right to your door, and those made of memory foam should stretch back out to their full shape within 72 hours of your unboxing, according to the brand. Keeping all that in mind, consider shopping this Zinus mattress sale on Amazon if you want to claim one of these popular—and heavily marked down—beds for your own.