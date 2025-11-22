Quiz: If You Score a 10/10, You're a Certified ‘90s Christmas Movie Expert

The ‘90s were the time for some of the best Christmas movies. We got stories of being left home alone, and we got a tale of why Christmas and Halloween need to remain separate holidays. It was a magical time, and it’s probably no surprise to hear that these are the movies we still watch over and over again. How well do you know these movies? We have a quiz that will certainly test you:

How did you score? If you got 10/10, you can tell all your friends that you are the Christmas movie expert you have always claimed to be.

It doesn’t matter if you no longer believe in Santa. There’s a magic to these tales, and a meaning within the feel-good Christmas features. Those that are more comedic still have a lot of heart and emotion.

The Most Popular ‘90s Christmas Movie in Each State

Apartment Therapy took a look at the most popular Christmas movie from the 1990s in each state back in 2022. This was based on Google search results, and the favorite movie in your state may just surprise you.

Of course, Home Alone is up there, but it’s not just the first movie that popped up. In fact, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York became the most popular movie in 10 of the states, which was up by nine from the year before. There was even a search for Home Alone 3, which focused on a different boy and a different family.

The most popular movie was The Santa Clause. Yes, the beloved Tim Allen story. A fun fact about the movie is that usually Santa Claus is written without the “E” at the end, but the movie kept the “E” because there’s a contract element to becoming Santa. There is much more to this ‘90s movie with two sequels and a TV series to check out with the whole family.

Jingle All the Way became the third most-searched ‘90s Christmas movie, with seven states looking into it. Of course, Jack Frost and The Nightmare Before Christmas made the list. And yes, The Nightmare Before Christmas is both a Halloween and a Christmas movie!

There are still some classics that you’ll need to check out with your family. How the Grinch Stole Christmas—which was actually released in 2000—remains a wonderful tale about acceptance and love, which is something we all need to learn in today’s world. Meanwhile, The Muppet Christmas Carol is a fun take on a story about kindness, which is something a lot of people are forgetting now.

So, put on a few classic Christmas movies this year and enjoy a season full of love and entertainment with the whole family.

