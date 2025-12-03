Quiz: I’m Sorry, But Only True ‘90s Kids Can Pass This Disney Trivia

There’s something so comforting about looking back to the 1990s. From eclectic fashion to bold music, this decade was loud, fun, and unapologetically itself. And while technology advanced in the ‘90s, people still didn’t widely use cell phones, and social media wasn’t a thing. Disney also thrived in the ‘90s with now-classic movies and more. If you grew up in this time period, take our quiz to test your knowledge:

If you were able to get a perfect score, there’s no denying it: you’re forever a ‘90s kid at heart. Whether you grew up going to the Disney parks or just loved watching all the latest movies in theaters and on Disney Channel, it was impossible to avoid the House of Mouse during this decade. And, looking back, we got a long list of fantastic movies during this time.

The Most Popular ‘90s Disney Movies

On the list of Rotten Tomatoes’s best-reviewed animated Disney movies—excluding Pixar—five made the top 20, all with at least a 90% critic score. These include Aladdin (96%), Beauty and the Beast (95%), The Lion King (92%), Mulan (91%), and Tarzan (90%). Other notable mentions in the top 50 are The Rescuers Down Under (85%), Hercules (83%), and The Hunchback of Notre Dame (80%).

And when it comes to the highest-grossing, you probably know which ‘90s movie reigned supreme. Of course, The Lion King is one of the biggest animated box office releases of all time, with the 1994 classic making over $900 million worldwide. That makes it the tenth highest-grossing Disney movie and the highest-grossing ‘90s Disney movie.

Also in the ‘90s, Aladdin brought in over $500 million worldwide, and Tarzan and Beauty and the Beast saw over $400 million worldwide—major feats for the decade.

‘90s Trends Are Back

Along with ‘90s Disney movies that have turned into classics, many trends from the decade have seen a resurgence, unsurprisingly. From bucket hats to corset tops, it’d be difficult not to find a hint of ‘90s in any clothing store you visit. Disney fans have also leaned into the nostalgia with pieces of merch and accessories, including graphic t-shirts and fanny packs.

In 2020, Disney even released a ‘90s-inspired line, taking inspiration from past releases of ‘90s movie merchandise. Head over to Etsy, and you’ll find seemingly endless pieces of ‘90s-inspired Disney clothing. Simply put, we never got over the ‘90s, and we don’t plan on doing so anytime soon.

