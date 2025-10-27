Only 21% of People Can Complete This Fall Puzzle in Under 10 Seconds

Believe it or not, we’re already over a month into the fall season. If you’ve been feeling like time flies so fast these days that it’s difficult to even enjoy each of the seasons, you’re not alone.

When you’re busy with things like work, school, or other obligations, it can be tough to slow down to appreciate the little things. Whether that’s the changing colors of the leaves or a much-needed cooler breeze, pausing for a minute to take in all the things fall has to offer is essential. Use this fun brainteaser as that opportunity.

Find the Hidden Squirrel, Conkers, and Pumpkin Below

Created from the UK-based online printing company instantprint, this fall-themed puzzle tests your eyesight—and your patience—as you try to find the hidden squirrel, two conkers (horse chestnuts), and a pumpkin amongst the gorgeous, orange leaf-filled landscape. Take a moment to challenge yourself with the image seen below.

Fall puzzle | instantprint

According to a press release from instantprint, only 21% of surveyed Brits were able to solve the brainteaser under 10 seconds, which is not too surprising. Even with zooming in and squinting, this seriously tests your vision!

instantprint also provides some tips for finding the hidden items in a timely fashion:

"1. Scan the whole image before zooming in — details are easily missed when you focus too quickly.

2. Look for unusual shapes that stand out against repeated patterns.

3. Keep calm — racing the clock can trick your brain into missing the obvious."

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Have you given up? Don’t worry; we’ve got the answers for you down below.

See the Answers Below

Fall puzzle answers | instantprint

If you’re still having trouble getting into the fall spirit, we recommend participating in some classic seasonal activities, including—but not limited to—pumpkin picking, pumpkin carving and painting, trick-or-treating, and visiting haunted houses. See our list of the origins behind 25 fall traditions here.

And if you’re trying to embrace the season without actually leaving your house, that’s fine, too! Marathoning Halloween movies, baking themed cookies, and drinking some apple cider from the comfort of your own couch is really all you need to feel like it’s fall.

Be sure to keep visiting Mental Floss’s quiz and brainteasers pages to keep challenging yourself this season and beyond.