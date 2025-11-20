Quiz: Can You Guess the Disney Character From a Single Line of Dialogue?

When it comes to the Disney fandom, it’s easy to be competitive. Whether it’s proving your Disney expertise or fighting to score the latest release, showing your passion comes in many ways. It’s natural, when you’ve seen these films so many times, to want to test your knowledge on the vast world of Disney. Lucky for you, you’ve come to the right place for trivia. Take our quiz below:

Were you able to score a 10/10? It might be easy to name the Disney movies, but naming the Disney characters is a bit more challenging. But if you’re a true Disney buff, I’m sure the quiz was a breeze.

The Most Popular Disney Characters by State

And just as fans love to prove their Disney knowledge, they also love to debate what the best movies are, what the best songs are, and who the best characters are. In 2023, the site Impactful News analyzed data from Google Trends searches and Poundtoy listings to determine the most popular Disney character by each U.S. state.

The results might be surprising, considering the most popular character was actually a more recent one. With the release of Frozen 2 in 2019, though, maybe it was to be expected. Frozen’s Elsa was the most popular character in an impressive 15 states, including Alaska, Alabama, Montana, Nebraska, and more. As a close second, Winnie the Pooh reigned No. 1 in 13 states, including Arizona, California, New York, Texas, and more.

Perhaps surprisingly, Sleeping Beauty was the most popular Disney character in just one state—Wyoming—while Tinker Bell was only Utah’s favorite. Other quiet favorites were Jasmine, who won over hearts in Delaware, and Jiminy Cricket, who was, unexpectedly, the favorite of Rhode Island.

When looking at the most popular Disney princess by state, the story is a little different. Cable TV crunched the data from Google Trends in 2023, and unsurprisingly, Elsa landed the No. 1 spot. Next up were Ariel, Jasmine, and Pocahontas.

No matter who your favorite Disney character is, the fandom can all agree that the House of Mouse has created some of the most beloved, iconic fictional characters of all time. Whether you prefer the classics or the new releases, there’s something for everyone when it comes to Disney. Its timelessness is the reason its popularity isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

