Quiz: Is This Quote From a Disney Movie or a 2000s Rom-Com?

When it comes to movies, certain categories feel very similar. That’s often because they cross over in genres, such as Disney movies and 2000s rom-coms. After all, just think of how some of them feel like both, as Disney princesses go on the hunt for love and include “true love’s kiss.” It’s only been in recent years that the search for love hasn’t been the focus of Disney movies.

But how well do you know your movies? Can you tell a Disney movie from a 2000s rom-com just from a quote?

Favorite Rom-Coms by State Will Surprise You

Axios has broken down the popular romance movies by state thanks to data from Roku. This means the people who have watched the movies, and not just those who are searching for something in particular.

Moonstruck, which took home three Oscars, is the most favorite rom-com, and that’s probably not too surprising. People in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island (among other states) want to watch Cher as a Brooklyn widow falling in love with her fiancé’s brother, played by Nicolas Cage.

Then there are the people in Alabama who, naturally, want to watch Sweet Home Alabama, and they’re not alone. Those in Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee also love to watch this 2000s classic, and we can’t blame them!

Hope Floats isn’t too far behind, with thosein Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, and Oklahoma falling in love with the Sandra Bullock movie, and the 2010s get some love with Crazy Rich Asians topping the favorites in California, Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico.

50 First Dates, The Wedding Planner, and She’s the Man are all popular rom-coms as well. One of the more surprising additions is likely Groundhog Day, which is more of a sci-fi-comedy movie than a rom-com, considering the focus is more on the time loop.

However, the most surprising “romantic” movie on the list is My Bloody Valentine from 2009. This is more of a horror movie, but it was so hilariously done that it’s viewed more as a horror comedy now. It was also one of the first horror movies in 3D that people remember, which added more to the comedy aspect.

People in Kentucky, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia all count it as a romantic movie, despite the death.

