Quiz: Only True Disney Fans Can Name These Oscar-Winning First Verses

Disney has been creating unforgettable songs for decades, and some have even taken home Oscars for their magical melodies. Between 1989 and 1995 alone, the studio released six animated features, and five of them won the Oscar for Best Original Song. These tunes are iconic, but remembering the exact words of the first verse? That’s a whole different challenge.

In this quiz, we give you the song titles, and your task is to recall their first verses by typing in the lyrics one word at a time from the first verses. It sounds simple—until you try it. Can you recall the opening lines of “A Whole New World” or “Colors of the Wind” without skipping a beat? Take the quiz below and find out!

That was trickier than it looked, wasn’t it? Even with the song titles in front of you, recalling the first verses word for word really tests your memory. Share the fun: send this quiz, or another from our quiz section, and see which of your fellow Disney fans can hit all the right notes.

Now that you’ve tested your lyrical memory, it’s time to dig a little deeper—here’s a look at the decorated Disney films that not only won Best Original Song but also earned a Best Picture nomination, plus the stories behind their success.

Disney’s Rare Double Oscar Feat

Over the years, plenty of Disney films have taken home the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Classics like “Under the Sea” (1989) and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (1994) dominated the Oscars during the Disney Renaissance, while more recent hits like “Man or Muppet” (2011) continued Disney's musical legacy in the new millennium. Altogether, Disney’s many Best Original Song wins have helped cement the studio’s reputation for melodies as memorable as its plots and characters.

But only a handful of Disney films have managed to win Oscars in both music and non-music categories. Beauty and the Beast (1991) famously earned nominations for both Best Picture and Best Original Song, becoming the first animated film ever nominated for the Academy’s top prize—but it ultimately won only the song category.

Since the Best Animated Feature category was introduced in 2001, just two Disney films have managed to win both that award and Best Original Song.

Frozen (2013) took home both honors at the 86th Academy Awards in 2014. The film’s powerhouse anthem “Let It Go,” written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, quickly became one of Disney’s most recognizable modern songs and helped propel the movie to Oscar glory.

Coco (2017) achieved the same feat at the 90th Academy Awards just a few years later in 2018. The emotional ballad “Remember Me,” also written by the Lopezes, plays a central role in the film’s story about family and memory—and its heartfelt performance helped earn the movie its second Oscar alongside Best Animated Feature.

As you can see, double Oscar wins are rare, but the magic of Disney music isn’t. Whether your favorite Disney song took home one award, two, or just your heart, it remains as iconic as the films themselves.

More Like This: