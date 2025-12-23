Quiz: Think You Know Disney Princesses? Try This Quote Trivia

Ask any Disney fan, and they will tell you they have at least one princess they love. Not just little girls look up to Disney princesses when they act with kindness and grace. We can all learn from these characters on how to achieve our dreams and live a fulfilling life. Now is your chance to prove you know all about this by matching the princess to her quote. Try the quiz below to see if you have what it takes to make dreams come true!

Were you able to get 10/10? If so, you are an honorary Disney princess! Way to go after your dreams and to teach others by example! The princesses have had some controversy over the years, but that hasn’t stopped us from loving them.

Are Disney Princesses Actually Bad Influences?

There have often been concerns about the messaging Disney princesses give to young children. Body size and gender stereotypes are some of the biggest issues many parents have. With the princesses’ tiny waists, it can look like Disney is glorifying a certain body type as a top beauty standard. And with the princesses almost always needing to be rescued, it can come off as if women are weak and helpless.

So, why do we continue to allow Disney princess movies to impact our society and culture? Because, it turns out, the benefits far outweigh the drawbacks. Researchers have done studies to see how Disney princesses affect kids, and they keep coming away with positive results.

The Effects of Disney Princesses

A study done at Brigham Young University found that children, both boys and girls, were not negatively influenced by the thin Disney princesses. In fact, the children who had a favorite princess, regardless of whether she was thin or “average-sized,” were more confident in their bodies and had a positive self-image.

And while many Disney movies, especially older ones, do not pass the Bechdel Test, kids still see the princess movies as a positive representation of women’s stories.

Other studies show the princesses’ positive influence on children in terms of kindness and helpfulness. Kids who watched Disney princesses helping others were more likely to go and help someone afterward.

One study even showed how adults are impacted by the princesses, having women with cancer watch Disney princess movies during chemotherapy. The women who watched the films found that their stress eased and they felt more energy afterwards compared to those who didn’t.

Disney princesses give us hope and help us see ourselves in positive ways. They teach us how to love, how to dream, and how to never give up.

