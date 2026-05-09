Quiz: How Fast Can You Match These Disney Songs to Their Movies?

Disney songs are the kind of earworms you don’t just listen to; you absorb them. But while you might be able to sing along without missing a beat, remembering exactly which movie each line comes from is a different challenge entirely.

From showstopping Broadway-style numbers to emotional ballads you’ve probably belted out more than once, Disney’s catalog is packed with iconic lyrics that are easier to recognize than they are to place.

Think you can keep up? Test how fast you can match these Disney songs to the movies they come from and see how many you can get right.

How did you do? Did you get all 55/55? Some, like the classic "Let It Go," were instant recalls, while others, like the more obscure "Fidelity Fiduciary Bank," were deceptively tricky—but that’s Disney for you. Think your friends can do better? Send them this quiz—or another from our quiz section—and find out.

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How Some Disney Songs Find a Second Life

Some Disney songs are content to stay tucked away in their respective Blu-ray menus. But others—the overachievers—find a second life on TikTok, morphing into 15-second clips that haunt the Billboard charts for months.

Take Encanto’s "We Don’t Talk About Bruno." Its climb to No. 1 wasn't just a fluke; it was a masterclass in fragmented virality. Because the song is a literal gossip session, users could slice it into dozens of different trends—from Camilo’s "seven-foot frame" swagger to Dolores’s frantic whispering. It wasn't just one song trending; it was an entire cast of characters fighting for your screen time.

"I’ll Make a Man Out of You" from Mulan followed a different pattern. On TikTok, the song has been stripped of its literal meaning and reclaimed as a subversion of gender norms. While the lyrics were originally intended as a drill sergeant’s hyper-masculine bark, creators now use the track to soundtrack "gender-defying" moments—from female astronauts and engineers to high-profile political edits.

The song’s steady, driving build has become the unofficial audio cue for women smashing through glass ceilings, proving that the most effective way to "make a man" out of someone is actually to just let a woman do the job better.

On TikTok, Disney isn’t just nostalgia: it’s raw material for a never-ending cultural remix.

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