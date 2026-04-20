Quiz: How Quickly Can You Name the Disney Movie Title With One Typo?

If you’re a Disney mega-fan, chances are you could name all the biggest movies in your sleep. From the very first animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, to the modern era of live-action remakes, Disney history is rich with iconic titles. But can you identify the movie names if we included a typo? Take the quiz to identify the wrong letter in the title:

This quiz includes 25 questions with a time limit of four minutes, so if you could a perfect score, we’re impressed! Most of them were simple to decode, but doing so under a time limit adds a lot more pressure. Ultimately, Disney movie names are so well-known, even a typo doesn’t make them unrecognizable.

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Disney Continues to Expand With New Movies

Though some might argue the quality of Disney movies have gone up and down over the years, the House of Mouse is still thriving. Not even including its owned brands like Marvel and Star Wars, the upcoming Disney movie slate is impressive.

Still to come this year is a pair of continuing franchises and an original story in the form of Toy Story 5, releasing in June 19, Moana, releasing on July 10, and finally, Hexed, hitting theaters on November 25.

And looking ahead, it feels like there’s a new Disney movie announced to be in the works every other month. Some recent announcements have been Monsters Inc. 3 and The Incredibles 3, which The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in March are in development, a Beauty and the Beast live-action film following Gaston, which Variety reported on in December, and a live-action Lilo & Stitch sequel, which Disney announced last June.

All of those projects are in addition to ones we’ve known for a while would be on the way, including the highly-anticipated live-action Tangled movie, which found its leads in Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim.

There’s a noticeable influx of remakes and sequels over original movies at Disney, but the box office numbers don’t lie. Though many people complain about the lack of new stories, there’s clearly a market for whatever Disney is doing, as proven again and again by the number of people who see these movies in theaters.

Love to test your knowledge on all things pop culture? Keep up with the Mental Floss quiz page, which is updated daily with new trivia covering entertainment, geography, history, and more.

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